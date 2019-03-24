|
|
Mr. Albert "Al" Mallozzi 1929 - 2019
UTICA, NY - Mr. Albert "Al" Mallozzi, 90, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica.
Al was born on February 23, 1929, the son of the late Leonard and Mary (Sargent) Mallozzi. He was educated locally and graduated from T.R. Proctor High School. Upon graduating high school, Al served in the U.S. Air Force as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean War. Albert shared many years of marriage with the former Beverly Cook and from that union had his five beloved children.
Al worked in the automotive industry, at one time owning and operating Steuben Park Services for over twenty years. He later was service manager at Barr Cadillac Corp. and once served as a repair shop investigator at the DMV. Al always had a long time interest in the restaurant industry and had operated some of his own restaurants and also, while in Florida, worked in public relations for several years with the cruise lines and airline industry. He most recently was the day bartender at The Beeches Restaurant in Rome, NY. Al was always very proud of being a national rifle champion in target shooting.
Truly the "Patriarch" of the family, Al will be sadly missed by his sons, Leonard Mallozzi, of Bathe, and David and his former wife, Dana Mallozzi, of Utica. Al had a very special love for all of his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, with special mention of nephew, Bobby Geroux, and nieces, Gerri Geroux and Valerie Zammiello. He was predeceased by his sons, Gerald and Mark Mallozzi, and daughter, Patricia Mallozzi, who were always close to his heart; two brothers, Angelo and Albert Mallozzi; and three sisters, Anna Zammiello, Josephine Geroux and Jennie Sansone Graziano Giannico.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Albert's Mass of Christian Burial with Military Honors on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish. There are no calling hours. Private interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
Online Memorials at
MattFuneralHome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019