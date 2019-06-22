|
Alex P. Dudajek 1924 - 2019
NEW YORK MILLS - Alex P. Dudajek, a life-long resident of New York Mills, died peacefully in his home on Friday, June 21, 2019, with his family at his side. He was 94.
Alex was born December 19, 1924, in New York Mills, son of Philip and Rose Jabrocki Dudajek, and graduated in 1943 from New York Mills High School. He immediately enlisted in the US Navy and spent the next three years serving as a radioman aboard Landing Craft Support (LCS-62), an amphibious war ship in a flotilla assigned to the Fifth Pacific Fleet during World War II, and took part in the Battle of Okinawa. He was part of the invasion force headed for Japan when the war ended.
Alex was honorably discharged on April 4, 1946, and married his high school sweetheart, Helen Hart, on November 16, 1946, in St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Utica, a blessed union of 72-plus years. He enrolled at Syracuse University's Utica College and was a member of UC's first four-year graduating class in 1950. He worked briefly for Chicago Pneumatic and later for Bendix Aviation. In 1972, he began an enjoyable and prosperous 20-year career as a salesman for Share Corp., winning numerous sales awards. In his "retirement" years, he sold for Reliable Products in Oneida.
Alex was an avid golfer and was a member of the Utica College golf team. He lived to play the game, but never had a hole-in-one until he turned 70. After that, he had three more. For many years, he was a member of Bear Creek Lodge in Forestport.
Alex served for many years on the New York Mills school board, including a term as President, and was on the board during the building of the high school on Burrstone Road in 1957. He also served many years on the St. Paul's Lutheran Church council, and later on the council at Our Saviour Lutheran Church. He also served for many years on the Lutheran Home Board. He was a member of Bator Post, PLAV, and was among the last surviving World War II veterans in New York Mills.
Most of all, he was a devoted father who, in partnership with his wife, supported his three children in all that they did.
Surviving besides his wife, Helen, are two sons, David (Jan), of Whitesboro, and Paul and his friend, Joanna, of New York Mills; and daughter, Danielle (Michael) Jasinski, of Concord, Ohio; along with several nieces and nephews. Alex is also survived by four grandchildren, Jaime Dudajek-Burgdoff (Jess), of Whitesboro, Sarah Dudajek-Bush (Jodie), of New Hartford, Philip Dudajek (Renee), of New Hartford, and Elise Jasinski and her fiance, Steven Abbott, of Ohio; and five great-grandchildren, Gavyn and Lila Burgdoff and Nixon, Lucas and Vivian Dudajek-Bush. He was predeceased by his two sisters, Gertrude Jasinski and Irene Zastawny; a daughter-in-law, Susan (Hauck) Dudajek; and a nephew, Raymond Zastawny.
The family extends a heart-filled thanks to Alex's caregivers - Bianca, Kim, Leela, Cheryl, Beverly, Tatyanna, Katherine and Crystal - for the exceptional, loving care they provided during Alex's final months.
Calling hours at the Friedel, Williams and Edmunds Funeral Home, 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford, will be Sunday (today) from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral will be Monday at 10 a.m. from Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 1640 Genesee St., Utica, with the Rev. Anita Mohr officiating.
Those wishing to do so may make a contribution to Hospice & Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 22 to June 23, 2019