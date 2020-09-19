Alexander A. Markowski 1928 - 2020
UTICA/FLORIDA - Mr. Alexander A. Markowski, 91, of Utica and Florida, passed away on February 25, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital, Florida.
Alexander was born in Utica, on April 12, 1928, the son of Alexander A. and Mary (Adlis) Markowski. He was raised and educated in Utica, attended St. Joseph Grade School and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. On May 27, 1972, Alexander was united in marriage with Anne H. Decker at St. George's Church, Utica, a devoted union of 43 years until Anne's death in 2015. For 27 years, Alexander was employed with Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company, retiring in 1990. He was a former parishioner of St. George's Church and a current parishioner of St. Joseph and St. Patrick Church, Utica.
Alexander studied voice at the Parker School of Music, sang classical opera locally as well as throughout the state and attended hundreds of concerts with his beloved wife, Anne.
Mr. Markowski is survived by his dear friends and caregivers, Wayne and Linda Legault, who were always there for Alexander; and dear friend, Elizabeth Hoffman.
Relatives and friends are invited to Mr. Markowski's memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church. His Rite of Committal and burial, with Military Honors, will be in St. George's Cemetery, Whitesboro.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net
