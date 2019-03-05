Alexander Jablonski 1918 - 2019

Beloved Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather

NEW HARTFORD - Alexander Jablonski, 100, of New Hartford, passed away at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center on Sunday, March 3, 2019.

Alexander was born in Utica on September 21, 1918, a son of Dominick and Sophie Jablonski. On June 1, 1940, at St. Patrick's Church in Clayville, he was united in marriage to Genevieve Slowik, a blessed union of 65 years, until her death in 2005. Alexander was once employed at Mohawk Data Sciences and retired as a building engineer from Metropolitan Insurance Company. He was a parishioner of Historic Old St. John's Church and a former member of the Elks Club.

Alexander is survived by a son, Ronald Jablonski and wife, Judy, of Deerfield; a daughter, Janice Sackett and husband, Dwight, of Hollis, NH; three grandchildren, Jillian Fillip and husband, Justin, of NH, Denise Rose and husband, Clifton, of New Hartford and Kimberly Rasmussen and husband, Paul, of TN; seven great-grandchildren, Jeremy and Megan Rose, Rebecca, Rachel and Amy Rasmussen and Sophie and Ryan Fillip; and a sister-in-law, Irene Jablonski, of Utica. He was predeceased by a brother, Walter Jablonski.

Mr. Jablonski's funeral will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 10:00, at Historic Old St. John's Church, Utica. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Whitesboro. The family will greet guests at the conclusion of Mass.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Presbyterian Home for all the loving care given to Alexander.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019