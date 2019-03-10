|
|
Alexandra "Sandra" O'Donnell 1940 - 2019
Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother
ROME - Alexandra "Sandra" Marie Dembski O'Donnell passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
She was born in Utica on December 9, 1940, to Theodore and Mary (Dziekonski) Dembski. Sandra was a graduate of UFA and attended both MVCC and Utica College.
On February 4, 1961, Sandra married John Charles O'Donnell at Holy Trinity Church; together they had three children whom she loved and treasured.
Surviving besides her loving husband, John, are three beloved children, John Charles, II, Houston, TX, Kathleen, Lee Center, NY, and Christopher John and his wife, Lisa, Horsham, PA, and their children, Ryan, Paige and Daniel O'Donnell; three Godchildren, Diane Dapice Greene, Tracey Vance Cerminaro and Dennis Waszkiewicz, Jr.; and dear friends, Pat Dapice and Fran Hnat. She was predeceased by a very special cousin and friend, Victoria Kulesa Kowalczyk.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence immediately following visitation. Spring interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Rome.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Sandra's name may be made to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The O'Donnell family would like to thank her cousin, Paul Waszkiewicz, for the care and compassion shown Sandra.
