Alexandria N. Dee 1996 - 2019
CLINTON - Alexandria "Alex" Dee, 22, passed away unexpectedly on March 4, 2019.
She was born on May 17, 1996, in New Hartford, a daughter of Austin Michael Dee and Jill Decker. Alex was a graduate of Westmoreland High School Class of 2014. She then continued her education at M.V.C.C. She made it her career to care for young children and adults in need, through her work at RCIL and even as a surgical technician at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. Alex gave the gift of fertility to several families by being an Egg Donor. She will be remembered for her huge heart, beautiful blue eyes and her love of traveling, especially her trips to Florida. Her true passion in life was the love she had for her family, especially her two beloved sisters, Juliana and Madison. Alex enjoyed spending time with them, taking them to hockey games or just having sister's movie night.
On July 28, 2018, Alex suffered a great loss, with the unexpected passing of her father, Austin M. Dee whom she truly adored.
Alex is survived by her loving mother and step-father, Jill and Johnnie Aceto; sisters, Juliana and Madison Dee, who shared an undeniable connection with Alex; paternal grandparents, Sharon and Mark DeLong, Alan Dee and Debbie Dee; maternal grandparents, Donald and Barbra Decker and Patricia and Mark Airel; a great-grandmother, Carmela Dee; step-sisters, Alexandra, Madiana and Isabella Aceto; aunts and uncles, Jason and Heather Decker, Jaime Decker and Manny Heredia, Scott and Shannon Watts, Alan Dee, Jason and Becky Dee, Darren and Cheryl Dee, Michele Dee, Adam and Matthew Dee, Mark and Misty DeLong; her very close cousins, Ashley, Alyssa, J.T., A.J., Marissa, Samantha, Hunter, Jake, Hayden, Maximus, Mariana and Montana, who she shared so many special memories with; a special family which Alex granted the gift of fertility to, Johnny and Julian and their beautiful daughter, Arabella, whom Alex shared a special bond with; a dear friend, Sydney Vogel, among so many that there just isn't enough room to list; the love of her life, Zach Merritt; and her best friend of all, her dog, Jax.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2 S. Clinton Street #305, Syracuse, N.Y. 13202, in honor of her father.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 7 p.m., at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, 35 College Street, Clinton. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours, from 4-7 p.m., prior to the service. Owenspavlotrogers.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019