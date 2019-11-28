|
Alfonso C. Capanna 1935 - 2019
FLOYD - Alfonso C. Capanna, 84, of Floyd and formerly of Boca Raton, FL, passed away on Wednesday, November 26, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford.
He was born in Washington Mills, on January 25, 1935, son of the late Joseph and Rita Castellani Capanna. Al was a member of the Class of 1954 at Oriskany High School, received a BA in Business and Accounting from Syracuse University and a Master's Degree in Accounting from Baruch College, in New York City. He served honorably with the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960. Al married Joan Shevack in St. Stephen's Church, Oriskany. She passed away on November 26, 2013. Al retired as a Comptroller from Nardeen Industries, NJ. He was a member of the former St. Stephen's Church, Oriskany and enjoyed working at the family business, Capanna's Fruit and Vegetable Stand.
Surviving is a sister and brother-in-law, Pearl and Robert Hierholzer; a brother, Joseph Capanna, all of Floyd; a step-daughter, Debbie Walsh and her husband, Mike, Long Island; two grandchildren, Eric Walsh and David Walsh, Long Island. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Mary and her husband, Frank DiGiovanna, Long Island, John and his wife, Teresa Hierholzer, Upper Nyack, NY; great-nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Thomas, Michael, Frank and Joseph DiGiovanna, all of Long Island and Lauren, Scott and Natalie Hierholzer, Upper Nyack, NY. He was predeceased by his wife, Joan; a son, Neil Capanna; and a grandson, Ryan Walsh.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to ICU, PCU Units and all the Doctors and Specialists at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare for their care and compassion shown to Al.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 1736 Burrstone Rd., New Hartford. The family will receive friends at church following the Funeral Mass. There are no calling hours. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro.
Arrangements are by the Nicholas J. Bush Funeral Home, Inc., 7751 Merrick Rd. Rome.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019