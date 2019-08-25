|
Alfonso J. Orlando 1947 - 2019
UTICA - Alfonso "Al" J. Orlando, 71 years, of Utica, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at home, with his loving family by his side.
He was born November 4, 1947, in Utica, a son of the late Samuel "Sam" J. and Rosalie M. Pilato Orlando. He was a 1966 Proctor graduate and a U.S. Army veteran. Al had a passion for all sports, especially golfing, bowling and boating with family and friends. He was a loving, devoted husband, father and family man. He was a salesman at Sears and Dave Hayes Appliance until he found his career position with United Technologies of Rome for 30 years. On September 14, 1968, Alfonso married Jenifer A. Smith in Utica, and they shared a blessed and loving marriage of 51 years.
Surviving besides his wife, Jenifer, are two daughters and sons-in-law, Tracy and Pat Fiore, of Clifton Park, and Marlo and Frank Ward, of Utica; seven beautiful grandchildren, Antonia, Carl, Nina, Cristina, Samantha and Nicholas, of Clifton Park, and Tyler, of Utica; a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Jane and Frank Place, of Utica, who seemed to devote her life to taking care of her little brother; brother-in-law, Phil DiPerna, of New York Mills; a niece and nephew, Rene and Andre Kallay, of New Hartford; great-nieces and great-nephews, Kayla and Alex Gonzales, of Utica, and Kristopher and Emily Kallay, of Rome; two very special cousins, Roseann Rolchigo and Marilyn Dovi; and the loving support from all our close friends. He was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Shirley DiPerna.
In keeping with Alfonso's wishes, services and interment are private.
His family wished to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff who cared for Al.
Those wishing to express an act of kindness in Alfonso's memory may make a contribution to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes, Inc.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019