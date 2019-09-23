|
Alfonso P. "Al" Stiffa 1919 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD – Mr. Alfonso P. "Al" Stiffa, age 100, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Alfonso was born on March 6, 1919, the son of the late Vincent "James" and Carmella (D'Agata) Stiffa.
He is now reunited with his late wife Mary L. (Costa) Stiffa who passed in 2018, and his daughter Carol Robertaccio in 2009 who he always held close to his heart. Al is survived by his grandchildren, Gabrielle "Gabby" Robertaccio and Michael Talerico, and Commander Mateo Robertaccio, US Navy and his wife Christine; great-granddaughters, Ava, and Mia LaBella; and son-in-law, James "Jim" Robertaccio.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Cedarbrook Village and Sitrin Healthcare Center who provided care and thoughtfulness during Al's residence.
In honoring Al's wishes, there will be no public services. Those wishing to express an act of kindness in Al's honor may make a contribution to online at . Inurnment will take place in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019