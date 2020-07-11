1/1
Reverend Alfred A. Lamanna
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reverend Alfred A. Lamanna 1921 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Reverend Alfred A. Lamanna, age 98, longtime Pastor of the former St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Frankfort, was called by God to his eternal home on July 10, 2020.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours for Father on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. - 6 p.m., at Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church in Frankfort. A parish Mass for the faithful people will be celebrated at 6:30 p.m. Seating for Mass will not begin until the conclusion of calling hours at 6:00 p.m. We kindly ask the cooperation and patience of guests as we adhere to current health guidelines and restrictions. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
A private funeral service for Father Lamanna's family and brother Priests, will take place on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church in Frankfort, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by the Most Reverend Edward B. Scharfenberger, Bishop of Albany. Interment in the Lamanna family plot will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery in Amsterdam.
Father Lamanna's final wishes were pre-arranged and entrusted to Harry and Kevin Enea, Don Applegate & Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors of the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000. Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral Mass
06:30 PM
Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home
4309 Acme Road
Ilion, NY 13357
(315) 894-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved