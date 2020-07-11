Reverend Alfred A. Lamanna 1921 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Reverend Alfred A. Lamanna, age 98, longtime Pastor of the former St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Frankfort, was called by God to his eternal home on July 10, 2020.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours for Father on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. - 6 p.m., at Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church in Frankfort. A parish Mass for the faithful people will be celebrated at 6:30 p.m. Seating for Mass will not begin until the conclusion of calling hours at 6:00 p.m. We kindly ask the cooperation and patience of guests as we adhere to current health guidelines and restrictions. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
A private funeral service for Father Lamanna's family and brother Priests, will take place on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church in Frankfort, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by the Most Reverend Edward B. Scharfenberger, Bishop of Albany. Interment in the Lamanna family plot will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery in Amsterdam.
Father Lamanna's final wishes were pre-arranged and entrusted to Harry and Kevin Enea, Don Applegate & Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors of the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000. Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com
.