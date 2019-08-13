|
Alfred E. White 1932 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Alfred E. White 87, of Whitesboro passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019.
He was born on July 24, 1932, in Old Forge, a son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Goff) White. He moved from Old Forge to Utica in 1941 and attended local schools.
On June 9, 1951 he married the former Nona Deming of Whitesboro. He joined the 82nd Airborne in 1949 and was honorably discharged in 1953. He was employed by Griffiss Air Force Base, RADC, Rome, from 1954 to 1988.
After his retirement from the Federal Government, he became a school bus driver for the Whitesboro School District. He was a member of the Whitestown American Legion Post# 1113, Whitestown Veterans Club and a life member of the VFW Malson Jones Post 7393, New York Mills.
He is survived by his beloved and loving daughter, Candi White and her fiancé, Kevin Morgan, of Rome; his son, Michael White and his fiancé, Toni Carino, of North Utica; his granddaughter, Lisa White, of North Utica; sisters, Terry Ibbotson, of New Hartford and Liz Niemetz, of White Lake; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved and cherished wife, Nona, of 50 years in March of 2001; three brothers, Kenneth, Jimmy and Gordon "Big Gord" White; and two sisters, Gladys and Katherine Weber.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff of the Eastern Star Home in Oriskany for the wonderful care and compassion that was given to Al during his stay there.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 16 Park Ave. in Whitesboro, on Friday, at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. There are no public calling hours. The family will greet visitors at the conclusion of the Memorial Mass.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. 40 Main St. Whitesboro.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019