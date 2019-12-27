The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
Alfreda Ann Faulkner Obituary
Alfreda Ann Faulkner 1959 - 2019
Beloved Wife of Dan
UTICA - Alfreda Ann Faulkner, 60, passed away on December 24, 2019, in the comfort of her home.
Alfreda was born on May 28, 1959, in Utica, the daughter of Nathaniel and Pearl (Nichols) Colvin. She attended UFA and HCC. Alfreda was employed with The Hartford for 32 years.
Alfreda leaves to mourn her husband of nearly 43 years, Daniel Eugene Faulkner; loyal daughter, Danielle (Du-Shawn) Forgas, Syracuse; son, Daniel Eugene Faulkner, II; her mother, Pearl Colvin; sisters, Winifred Daniels, Bernadette Nichols, Utica and Kimberly Foxworth, Las Vegas, NV; brother, Dr. Nate Nichols, Boynton Beach, FL; and a host of relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call Sunday, from 1-2 p.m., at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence at 2 p.m., following visitation. Spring interment will be in New Forest Cemetery, Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
