Alice Mae Deming 1948 - 2019

UTICA - Mrs. Alice Mae Deming, 70, of Utica, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

Alice was born in Waterville, NY, on March 22, 1948, the daughter of Edwin and Eleanor (Bonar) Aiken and received her education in Waterville schools. In 1965, Alice was united in marriage with William C. Deming, a devoted union of 36 years, until William's death in 2001. For many years, she was employed with A.C.S. in Utica. Alice enjoyed camping, NASCAR and especially loved her dogs, Keisha, Kylee and K.C. She was of the Catholic faith.

Mrs. Deming is survived by her loving companion, Paul "Wally" Sauter, of Utica; four sons and three daughters-in-law, Tim and Gloria Deming, of Utica, Chris Deming and his companion, Bridget Jaquays, of Whitesboro, Mark and Sheli Deming, of Yorkville and Keith and Tanya Deming, of Whitesboro; Wally's children, Kolene and Aaron Ettinger, of West Leyden, NY, Corry Sauter and her fiancée, Moses Diaz, of PA and Shelby and Matthew Miller, of Scotia, NY; as well as several grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her twin sister; and one brother, Donald.

A Prayer Service will be offered on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica. The family will greet visitors at the conclusion of the Service. Her burial, in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Whitesboro, will be held at the convenience of the family.

Those wishing to make a donation, in Alice's memory, please consider Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502.

