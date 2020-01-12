Home

Alice Marie Moreland Obituary
Alice Marie Moreland 1954 - 2020
CARROLL VALLEY, PA- Alice Marie Moreland, 65, passed away January 10, 2020 at home after a long illness.
Born in Hamilton, on June 24, 1954, she was the daughter of the late William Charles and Sarah Ermina (Owens) Bigelis. Alice loved her home, family, garden, animals and playing games with her daughters. She was loved by everyone who knew her.
Alice was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert A. Moreland; and her sister, Barbara Bigelis. She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca J. and Melissa L. Moreland, both of Carroll Valley, PA; her sisters, Amy (Grant) Calhoun, of Brookfield and Esther (Bruce) Tanner, of Madison; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Moreland, of Utica; brothers-in-law, Joseph Moreland, of Utica and Richard (Tracy) Moreland, of Milford, MI; and nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held by her family at a later date. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
