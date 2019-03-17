|
|
Alice R. Bowie 1936 - 2019
HAMILTON - Alice R. Bowie, 82, of Madison Lane, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton.
She was born on November 9, 1936 in Roosevelt, LI, NY, a daughter of Henry and Martha Laier Rehrmann and was a graduate of Morris High School. On August 5, 1956, Alice married Alfred H. "Buster" Bowie in Morris, NY. He predeceased her on June 24, 2004. Alice devoted her life to raising and caring for her family and will be remembered as a good wife and a loving parent and grandparent. She was always involved in her children's activities and had been a 4-H leader for nine years and a Boy Scout leader for six years. For several years, she was a teacher's aide/helper, where needed, at Morrisville-Eaton Central School. She enjoyed music, crafting, sports and was a fan of the NY Yankees.
Surviving are her children, Cheryl and Richard Church of Bouckville, Krissann and Robert Tenbrink of New Hartford, Michael Bowie of Oriskany Falls, James and Kathryn Bowie of Jericho, VT and Richard and Yvette Bowie of Eaton; a brother and sister-in-law, Henry and Marcia Rehrmann of Morris; sixteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Hilda Pedrick and Rosemarie Bolam.
Memorial Services were held, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Eaton Community Bible Church, Brooklyn St., Eaton, NY. Interment will be in the Eaton Village Cemetery at a later date.
Contributions, in her memory, may be made to .
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2019