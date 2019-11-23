|
|
Alicia Christal Brown 1979 - 2019
ATLANTA, GA/UTICA, NY - Alicia Christal Brown, 40, formerly of Utica, went Home to be at peace when she passed away on November 17, 2019, with her family by her side, in Atlanta, GA, where she currently resided.
She was born in New Hartford, NY, March 3, 1979, Alicia was the daughter of Otis Brown and Glenda McRae-Grates.
Alicia leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Aarron (Brown) Howard; daughter, Arianna Glasgow; her mother, Glenda (Joseph) Grates; her father, Otis (Tanya) Brown; grandmother, Johnnie Mae Williams; and five sisters, Tammie (Timothy) Brown-Jones, Nealonnie Brown, Marisa Brown, Tiffany (Darryl) Price and Anna Brown. Alicia also leaves a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Essie (Eddie) Clark-VanNess, Charles Brown and Frank Williams; uncles, Roger Williams and Calvin Brown.
Visitation will be, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 PM at the Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, 1108 Court St., Utica, NY, 13502. A Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 PM.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are with Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 1123 Court @ York Streets, Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019