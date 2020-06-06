Alicia Marie Klosek 1975 - 2020
WHITESBORO, NY - Alicia Marie (Gaetano) Klosek, age 45, passed away peacefully, with her loving family at her side, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on June 3, 1975, a daughter of Sarah Guzzardo. Alicia was raised and educated in Utica, graduating from T.R. Proctor High School. On May 16, 2009, she married George "Mike" Klosek. The couple shared over eleven years of marriage filled with commitment to each other and their family. Alicia continued her education at St. Luke's School of Radiography, where she was awarded an Alumni Scholarship for both years that she attended; she later attended Hudson Valley Community College, graduating with a degree in Diagnostic Medical Sonography and was on the Dean's List. In 2016, she accepted a position with Mohawk Valley Cardiology as a Vascular Sonographer. She currently held a position with Eyecuity - Costello Eye Physicians and Surgeons, Port Jefferson, NY. Alicia held the credentials of Registered Technologist of Radiography, RTR, ARRT and Medical Diagnostic Sonographer, RDMS, ARDMS.
Surviving are her beloved husband, Mike; a son, Anthony Santomassino; two daughters, Isabella Santomassino and Sophia Klosek, all of Whitesboro; her mother, Sarah Guzzardo and stepfather, Joseph Prestia, both of Utica; a sister and brother-in-law, Laura and Patrick Crawford, of MD; and her grandmother, Teresa Prestia, of Utica. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be no public calling hours or funeral services. Burial will take place in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Whitestown, at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences are encouraged by the family to be left on the funeral home's website at www.Adreanfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Adrean Funeral Service, Inc., Utica, New York.
Please consider memorial contributions in Alicia's memory to Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.