Alivia "Livi" Paige Moylan 2007 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Alivia "Livi" Paige Moylan, 12, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 24, 2020 after an ATV accident, while out on expedition with one of her "FAB 5" cousins.
She was born on October 23, 2007 in New Hartford, a daughter of Dennis (DJ) and Virginia (Treen) Moylan, Jr.
She lived an exciting life with the love and support of her beautiful family and friends, making every day an adventure. Livi was the star of her dad and mom's life – learning to always be kind and think of others first.
She looked up to her big sister, Shaylee. They cherished the time that they spent together creating memories and having fun. She wanted to be an athlete like her sister.
No hill too high to climb, she took every obstacle as a challenge to succeed at – sports, school work and always helping others was how she shined. She was a dedicated member of the Whitestown Post 1113 Legion Junior Auxiliary – giving her time to help others. Her favorite part of her service was the placing of flags for Memorial Day.
Always an honor Whitesboro student, Livi was looking forward to next year to have a chance at junior honor society. Her studies came first and then the fun with friends and family – camping with her family, plotting which cousin she would hang out with next, summer swimming, singing, drawing, gymnastics, her knack for witty and charming comments and lazy days with her cherished dog, Bailey.
She was getting ready to try softball so she could be a three sport athlete - soccer, basketball and softball.
A member of the girl cousins, "FAB 5" as they were called, with Kendal, Kyra, Riley and Layla, she followed every little girl's dream to Why Don't We concerts and followed them daily on social media. The "FAB 5" being the girl power version of boy band Why Don't We.
Friends for Livi were plenty: Girl Scout troop 20030, the Chicken Nugget Club, the triplets, baby cousin Kiley, Katie, Karena, Maddie, Trysten, Danica, Izzy, Bella Boom Boom, Kate, Erin, Sarah and so many special classmates, teachers and coaches at Apple Tree Preschool, West Rd. Elementary and Whitesboro Middle School. She would say "she bled Warrior Blue".
Livi was the 14th grandchild of a very proud grandma – the true apple of grandma Florence's eyes.
Livi is survived by her parents, Dennis (DJ) and Virginia Moylan, Jr., of Whitesboro; her sister, Shaylee; her maternal grandmother, Florence Treen; paternal grandfather, Dennis Moylan, Sr.; and her paternal great-grandmother, Rose "Nini" Moylan. She also leaves many very special and loving aunts, uncles and cousins, whom she simply adored. She leaves her godparents, Greg Beckman and Paige Virginia Treen. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Fred Treen and Cindy Moylan; also her uncle, Kevin Lance Treen; and cousin, Ronald Jowett.
Livi's parents gave her a love for life and provided her strength to face each day always turning a negative into a positive. So look up to the sky tonight and you will see the glitter and glow of her beautiful new wings; just blow her a little kiss.
The family would like to thank Cedarville and West Winfield Fire Departments and all the staff at St. Elizabeth's for their valiant efforts to care for Alivia. Special thanks to all the family and friends who have shown support during this difficult time.
At this time the immediate family will gather privately to celebrate Livi's life. The family will have a public Celebration of Life Service at a later date; time and place to be announced when CDC and New York State restrictions are lifted. Please note that the family truly appreciates all of your many acts of kindness and sympathy. Please take a few minutes to leave the family a message of sympathy at www.dimblebyfh.com. Your kind and comforting thoughts and memories of Livi will be very much appreciated.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
A scholarship fund has been set up to honor Alivia and her love of life and laughter. Donations may be made to the Alivia Paige Moylan GoFundMe page via debit or credit card and by check to Alivia Paige Moylan Memorial Scholarship, PO Box 504, Whitesboro, NY 13492.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 27 to May 28, 2020.