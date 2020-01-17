|
Mrs. Alla Gromow 1925 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Alla Gromow, 94, of Utica, passed away, Thursday, January 9, 2020, in the Masonic Care Community, with her family by her side.
She was born in Mircha, Ukraine, on May 25, 1925, the daughter of the late Dmitro and Vera Zubovski Bigun. She was married to Peter Gromow in Germany and shared a blessed union of 50 years until Peter's passing on February 28, 1996. Alla immigrated to the United States in 1951 and was reunited with her parents in Utica. Peter and Alla owned and operated the Ritz Restaurant in Utica for 27 years until their retirement in 1990. She was a member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Herkimer and a former member of Holy Cross Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Utica and its Sisterhood.
Alla will be remembered for her love of God, love of family and her incredible kindness. Although she suffered greatly during the Ukrainian famine and World War II, she never lost her deep faith in God and her belief in the goodness of people. Alla was very active in Holy Cross Church and worked tirelessly as one of its "perogi ladies" until her late 80's.
Alla's family was her greatest joy and she especially loved cooking her delicious Ukrainian specialties for them. She adored her grandchildren and great-granddaughters and nothing made her happier than to spend time with all of them.
Alla is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Lee and Gary Slopka and Valentina and John Devlin; one son, Alex Gromow; her beloved grandchildren, Christopher Slopka and his wife, Tiffany, Alexandra Dillon and her husband, Brian, John Devlin and Nicholas and Tyler Gromow; her great-granddaughters, Kaylee, Paislee and Hailee Slopka; and her special niece, Lucy Owens and Oxana Lapchuk. She was predeceased by one brother, Victor Bigun; one sister, Lydia Cowell; her sister-in-law, Jane Wentka; and niece, Diana Bigun.
Masonic Care Community was Alla's home for the last 2 years where everyone got to know and love her. A special thank you goes to all those who gave her such excellent care, especially Nancy Furlong and Patti, Vanessa and Jessica in the Windham Household. Alla's family appreciates every kindness they showed her.
Alla's funeral will be held, Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 9:45 AM from the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort and at 10:30 AM in St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 324 Moore Ave., Herkimer, where a funeral service will be celebrated by the Rev. Fr. Ivan Semko. Interment will follow in St. Vladimir Cemetery, Whitesboro. Calling hours will be Monday afternoon from 1-4 PM in the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc. Parastas will take place at 2:30 PM.
Alla loved children, so in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to or the American Diabetes Association.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Petykiewicz, Iocovozzi & Burns Funeral Home, 329 S. Washington St., Herkimer, NY.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Alla's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhome.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020