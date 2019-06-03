Home

Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home
35 College St
Clinton, NY 13323
315-853-5746
Allan D. Rattray

Allan D. Rattray Obituary
Allan D. Rattray 1949 - 2019
CLINTON - Allan D. Rattray, 69, passed away, in the comfort of his home with his loving family by his side, on May 31, 2019.
Allan was born in Scotland on November 19, 1949, a son of the late John and Christina (Davidson) Rattray. Allan was raised in Westmoreland, NY and graduated from Westmoreland High School, Class of 1967. Allan went on to join the United States Navy from which he was honorably discharged. Allan worked, driving an oil delivery truck, for Shell Oil Company in Canastota, NY and retired after 33 years. He met the love of his life, Barbara Palmer, in 1985 and they joined their families together. Allan was a family man and loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much. Allan was a member of American Legion Post 26, Clark Mills, NY and enjoyed fishing in his free time.
Allan leaves behind his beloved wife, Barbara Rattray; his three children, Jason (Bethany) Rattray, Brooke (Chris) Rattray and Brad (Tanya) White; his brother, John Rattray; grandchildren, Cooper, Dakota, Hunter, Zachary and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Austin and Maddox; special niece, Heather; good friend and helper, Bill Dykstra; a large loving extended family; and his beloved canine companion, Duke. Allan was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Laura Rattray.
Services for Allan will be June 6th at 6 PM at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., 35 College Street, Clinton. All are invited to call from 3-6 PM prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations in Allan's name to the Westmoreland Fire Department, 101 Station Rd., Westmoreland, NY 13490.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 3 to June 4, 2019
