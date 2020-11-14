Allen F. Bonapart 1923 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Allen "Al" Bonapart, of New Hartford, passed on November 13, 2020, at The Masonic Care Community with his family by his side. He was 97.
Allen was born on August 30, 1923, in New York City, the only child of Jack and Edythe Bonapart. He lived and attended schools in Yonkers and Mt. Vernon, NY. He spent two years studying at the University of Connecticut, before moving on to Middlesex University, in Waltham, MA, where he studied veterinary medicine.
Allen's studies were interrupted by World War II, where he served our country as a veterinary tech in HI. His outfit cared for over 900 mules and horses. He was honorably discharged in 1946.
In 1951, he began his career in radio when he moved to Utica and joined WIBX. He started as an announcer and was soon appointed the farm show director and morning news editor.
Allen married Rena Primus, in 1955 and enjoyed a wonderful 51 year marriage, until her death in 2007. They had two daughters, Beth and Wendy.
In 1962, Allen co-founded the first full-time FM radio station in Upstate NY, WUFM (later changed to WZOW). During his broadcasting career, he live-broadcasted every home and away game for the Clinton Comets hockey team, for a period of six years, logging over 100,000 miles on the road with the team. He left the road to serve as the announcer at all Comets home games played in the Utica Memorial Auditorium. Allen was also the co-owner of WADR radio in Remsen. He retired from ROCK107/WTLB in 1990.
Allen volunteered as the advertising and marketing committee chairman at SCORE. In 1993, he was named the SCORE New York State small business media advocate of the year.
Allen was a member of the Utica Rotary Club, serving on their board. He was also a member of the New Hartford Rotary Club. He served on the boards of the Neighborhood Center, Multiple Sclerosis and the New Hartford Chamber of Commerce. He was a charter member of the New Hartford Recreation Center, serving on the team that was instrumental in getting the building erected.
Allen is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Beth and Herb Bennett and Wendy and Rick Short; a granddaughter, Jill Bennett; great-grandson, Jackson Glod; and two grandsons, Allen and Andre Short. He is also survived by his friend, Janet Larrabee.
Allen's family would like to thank everyone at the Masonic Care Community for the wonderful care he received there. Special thanks to all the caregivers on the Raquette Household for making him so comfortable.
Due to COVID, there will be no funeral services.
Arrangements are under the direction of Surridge & Roberts Funeral Home, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at surridgeandroberts.com
