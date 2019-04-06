Home

Allen G. Whittaker Obituary
Allen G. Whittaker 1948 - 2019
CLINTON - Allen G. Whittaker, 70, of Clinton, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare Center in New Hartford.
Allen was born on July 24, 1948, in Utica, NY, the son of the late Allen A. and Genevieve (Landry) Whittaker. He was a graduate of Clinton Central High School and Morrisville College. On May 23, 1970, Allen married Mary Wessling in St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Clark Mills, NY. He was employed for over thirty years with the Federal Government, working at Griffiss AFB as well as the Syracuse Federal Building. Allen was an outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing, and he loved his pets.
Allen is survived by his wife, Mary Whittaker, Clinton; four cousins, Barbara Pfendler, New Hartford, Linda Pritchard, Westmoreland, Sharon Yoxall, Whitesboro, and John Landry, Westmoreland; special godchildren, Kylie Santamoore and Adam Race; as well as many nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Kathy Race. Also surviving are many best friends of which there are too many to mention. Allen was predeceased by his brother, Donald Whittaker.
As per Mr. Whittaker's wishes, services and burial in Kirkland Cemetery are being held privately at the convenience of the family.
Those wishing may donate to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society in Allen's memory.
Arrangements are entrusted to R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton.
Online memorial and guestbook are available at www.rpheintzfsi.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
