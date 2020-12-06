Alma H. Williams 1925 - 2020
ILION - Alma H. Williams, who turned 95 on Easter Sunday, was a longtime resident of Ilion and the last member of her generation in her family. She died on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Masonic Care Community, where she received loving and compassionate care.
Alma was born on Easter Sunday, April 12, 1925, in Amsterdam, NY, to Samuel and Ethel Van Wie Hughes. Summers were spent at the family camp on the Sacandaga Reservoir, where she developed a love of the Adirondacks, which remained with her, her entire life. During World War II, Alma attended high school from 6 a.m. until noon and then worked in the office of Mohawk Carpet Mills, from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. She graduated from Amsterdam High School and then attended the State University of New York in Albany, majoring in business education.
Upon graduation, she moved to West Winfield, to teach school and met her husband, Alfred H. Williams. They were married on June 29, 1950, at her parents' home and then moved to Ilion, where they remained for the duration of their lives. Alma later taught in both the Ilion and Herkimer School Districts. She was very active in the Ilion First Baptist Church and its oldest living member, a 50+ year member of the Order of Eastern Star and a member of the Herkimer County Historical Society.
Alma is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Jeanne and Bruce Bennett and Megan and Thomas Maher; and her granddaughter, Bethan and her husband, Tony Hruby; as well as several nieces and nephews. Alma spent the last 35 winters in Palmetto, FL and leaves behind many treasured friends and fond memories of Shadow Brook.
In addition to her parents, aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws, she was predeceased by her husband, Alfred, in 1991; and her granddaughter, Carys.
As per Alma's wishes and Covid, services will be private.
Those wishing to honor her memory may make donations to the Masonic Care Community, 2150 Bleecker St., Utica, NY 13501.
Arrangements are by Whiter Hendrix Funeral Home Inc. 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
