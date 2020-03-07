|
|
Alma L. Mason 1956 - 2020
TOWN OF RUSSIA, NY – Alma L. Mason, 63, of MacArthur Road, Cold Brook, died unexpectedly on March 2, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse.
Alma was born on November 21, 1956, in Herkimer, a daughter of the late John and and Betty (Loomis) Perry. She graduated from Poland Central School and married James H. Mason on January 29, 1993 at their home. Alma was previously employed as an aide and teacher for Upstate Cerebral Palsy, Barneveld.
She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and spending time with friends.
Survivors, besides her husband of 27 years, Jim, include one son, Chad (Shannon) Burns, of Ohio; her six beloved grandchildren, Derek, Collin, Mitchell, Claire, Chloe and Charlene Burns; one great-granddaughter, Bryanna Mae Marie Burns; two brothers, Allan (Mary) Perry and Dennis Perry, of Grant; many nieces, nephews and cousins; two stepdaughters, Tracy (Matt) Payne and grandchildren, Annabelle, Kristy and Tiffany and Chris DeFazio and grandchildren, C. J. and Siera; close cousins, Gail and Pam; and her canine companions, Teddy and Molly.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at the Cold Brook American Legion on Sunday, March 22nd from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio Street, Utica, NY 13502.
Arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020