Alton G. Kolmer 1933 - 2019

NY MILLS - Mr. Alton G. Kolmer, 85, of NY Mills, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 3, 2019.

Alton was born in Utica on December 18, 1933, the son of Andrew G. and Edna (Quinn) Kolmer. He was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School. Alton honorably served in the US Army. For many years, Alton was employed with Utica Corp, retiring in 1996. He was a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous, a member of I.A.M.A.W, a parishioner of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro and was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed following Syracuse University and the NY Yankees.

Mr. Kolmer is survived by three sons, Stephen A. Kolmer and his wife, Ella Schutt, of Hollywood, FL, Michael A. Kolmer, of Kitty Hawk, NC and Kevin C. Kolmer and his wife, Phai Phimasone, of Sauquoit; five cherished grandchildren, Melissa Fawn, Michael Anthony Kolmer, Jr., Donald Wayne Perrigo, Kobe Kolmer and Jacob Kolmer; three adored great-grandchildren, Patrick, Kyle and Dylan Fawn; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Marion and Shirley.

Mr. Kolmer's funeral will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 8:45 a.m., at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica and 9:30 a.m., at St. Paul's Catholic Church, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. His Rite of Committal and burial, with military honors, will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Whitesboro. Calling hours for family and friends are Wednesday, from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Online guestbook and messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019