Alyson Marie Hughes 1974 - 2020
ATHENS, GA - On April 1, 2020, Alyson Marie Hughes passed away at the age of 45.
She will be forever remembered by her loving partner, Nicholas Arroyo; her brothers and sisters, Michael and James Scott, Leslie Scott-Malo and Jennifer, Cori and John Hughes; and her many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Candace (Gehringer) Hughes; and father, John Ellis Hughes.
She will be keenly missed. May she find rest in our memories and in Heaven.
Born in Utica, NY and raised in Waterville and Madison, NY, Alyson graduated from Madison Central High School in 1992 and attended Mohawk Valley Community College. She enlisted in the US Army, completed basic training in 2001 in Fort Jackson, SC and was assigned to Fort Hood, TX. Alyson lived in California and Michigan and eventually settled in Athens, GA. She loved animals and enjoyed reading, cooking, and helping her neighbors.
In lieu of flowers or donations, Alyson would ask for readers to be kind and help others however they can.
