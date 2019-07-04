|
Amedeo James "Jim" Scarchilli 1928 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Amedeo James "Jim" Scarchilli, age 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Masonic Care Community of NY with his devoted family by his side.
Born in Utica on February 26, 1928, Jim was the son of Amedeo Michael and Zelphia (Sytz) Scarchilli. He was raised and educated in Utica's 2nd Ward attending Potter Street Elementary School and UFA. A proud veteran, Jim was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and served his country with honor. He saw action on the front lines and was a recipient of the Korean Service Medal, 2 Bronze Stars and was discharged as Sergeant First Class. On April 18, 1959 he married his true love, the former Florence "Florie" Tocco. They shared a wonderful relationship and enjoyed the pleasures of dining and dancing during their era. They renewed their marriage vows on July 16, 2016 in celebration of their 57 years together. Ultimately, Jim and Florie were married for just over 60 years. They were true loves… and he was the love of her life.
Jim worked at Griffiss Air Force Base prior to his military service and returned to Griffiss as a warehouse man after his discharge. He was also associated with Ferrone Brothers Service Station where he loved the camaraderie of the boys and the patrons. Jim was a man's man who was true to himself, conducted himself with honesty and integrity, and was a loyal friend to many. His family was his priority, and he was a loving dad. He showed his paternal pride with the phrase he pronounced so often, "I love you all". Many admired the loving relationship Jim upheld with his family. Summers were spent at Brantingham Lake — same cabin, same week, same great friends, fishing and camp fires, and Jim was the father figure to everyone who showed up. He was also the cook who made delicious dishes, and the tradition is still carried on by his children today. He was sensitive to others' needs, and it was not uncommon for him to be a true father figure to many of his son's friends and many of them referred to him as dad. He was so attentive to his grandchildren that they affectionately called him "beba", and grandma was known as "gema". There was nothing they wouldn't do for their grand kids, and they always attended their school functions and special events.
Jim loved and appreciated automobiles and their uniquely different styles. His favorite cars were Cadillacs and Buicks, and he kept them forever shining. Holidays were a must, and Thanksgiving at their home was a picture-perfect feast. On Christmas their house was decked with decorations galore, and traditional food was always on the menu. On Sunday mornings Jim was off to the original O'scugnizzo Pizzeria on Bleecker Street to meet his coffee club friends for pizza fritta. Sunday dinners were served at 1:00 p.m., and don't be late! During the week he could be found at the former Suppa's Tilden Ave. Garage hanging with the boys. Jim was a true diehard Yankees and Giants fan, and if you happened to be walking by during a game you would hear his cheers or jeers on the players' performances. As a former member of the Moose Lodge, he participated in their festivities. More recently, Jim and Florie practiced their Catholic faith at Historic Old St. John's Church where Sunday Mass was a must and Jim was attired in a suit, sat in the same pew, and was renewed for the week ahead. So many people will remember Jim's unique wave in his hair and his pristine mannerisms. In life, Jim faced adversities and the attributes that always prevailed were his strength and determination,… and he fought to the very end.
Jim is survived by his wife, Florie; his sons and daughter-in-law, Officer James "Jim" Scarchilli, Whitestown PD and his wife Dina, and Sergeant Frank Scarchilli, UPD; his daughter from a previous marriage, Pamela and husband William Finocchiaro; and his grandchildren who were the light of his life, James "Jimmy" Scarchilli, Anthony Scarchilli; Brooke Lynn Scarchilli, Amedeo Michael Scarchilli, and their mother Deborah Scarchilli. In-laws, Edward Godemann, Angie and Charles Caiola, and Dr. Carol and Sam LoVullo. He also leaves his nieces and nephews, Betty and Bill Christiansen, Linda and Roger Nowak, Robert and Elizabeth Scarchilli, Retired Colonel US Army David and Christine Scarchilli, Rhea and Dr. Thomas Webb, James and Denise Godemann, Deborah and Michael Cole, James and Ella Caiola, Cecelia and Ron Bolar, Frank Caiola, Kristen and Brian Squillace, and always remembering his nephews who preceded him, Philip "Sonny" Sinker, and William Sinker; his great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. During his life, Jim had meaningful and unforgettable friends including Frank Suppa "V", Mary Jane Zammiello, and Tim Gregg who was a great neighbor; and many who have gone before him but always remained in his heart. He was predeceased by his siblings and their loved ones, Charlotte and Philip Sinker, Robert J. and Jane Scarchilli, Mary Godemann; and in-laws, Frank J. and Lucy (Blandino) Tocco.
The family is grateful to the staff at the Masonic Care Community/Placid Household; and all the shifts of caregivers who tended to Jim with a respectful and attentive nature. They made it home because of their love and compassion, and they became his family. His loved ones will always be thankful and remember their humanity; his caregivers, Patricia Young and Maryann Wells who instantly became a dependable and much loved part of his life and were a godsend; and Fr. John Buehler, Fr. Anthony LaFache, and Fr. Art Krawczenko who offered prayers, solace, and sacraments when they visited Jim.
Visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00-5:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's memory may be made to the /Central New York Chapter online at https://www.alz.org/centralnewyork. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Jim's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Monday morning at 9:30 at Historic Old St. John's Church where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered with Military Honors conferred. Interment will take place privately in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frankfort at the convenience of the family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 4 to July 5, 2019