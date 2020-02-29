|
Amelia Mae McDonald 1925 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Amelia Mae McDonald, 94 yrs old, a long-time resident of Whitesboro, NY, passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020.
Amelia (Amy) was born in Walton, NY, on August 22nd 1925 and graduated from Walton Central High at 16 years old.
Mom (Momma) worked three waitress jobs as a single parent to support the raising of her five children. She was able to eliminate a job or two when her friend talked her into going back to school and getting her keypunch operator's license. She immediately found employment at Griffiss AFB.
She was such a dedicated hard worker that she quickly moved up the ranks from keypunch operator to becoming a supervisor in the Telecommunication Department on the base, sending and receiving top secret messages from all around the world. She worked at Griffiss for 35 years and was honored with many, many awards for excellence.
After retirement, she babysat for her grandchildren, James and Danny, and others, then worked for Caregivers for a few years.
Her family appreciated her sacrifices throughout their childhood and always knew how special she was. We are so very thankful that we had her in our lives for so many years.
Growing up she loved to take us on picnics. It still brings a smile to our faces just thinking about those special times.
Mom (Momma) loved gardening and could tell you the names of most plants by the shape of their leaves, not the flower. She loved potting plants and displayed them around her yard, sunroom and back porch. She definitely had a green thumb. Mom loved to crochet. She made afghans, clowns, baby blankets, clothes, etc. Every item was made with love.
This is a poem that my mother wrote to her children that we found in a glass in her china cabinet. She wrote poetry when she was in high school and forgot about it while she raised her family. Her son, John, gave her a book that brought it all back to the surface. When she started writing again, she wrote of her children, grandchildren, graduations, weddings, in cards to family and friends, to her siblings, poems for each of the Westmoreland Class of '67 reunions and one for her Mom, Dad and her own graduating class. We are going to gather them up and publish them for family. What a treasure they will be. Most made you cry because they always touched your heart. Thank you Mom (Momma). We love you! Her poem ...
To My Children -
Hate to leave you
Sorry, I have to go
I will always love you
But this you already know
So, I'll part with these words
And don't ever forget
Be happy - Be healthy
And with no regrets.
She is survived by her daughters, Bonita (McDonald) Monroe, husband, Robert, of the Seattle, WA area, Betty McDonald, of Whitesboro, (Brian Bolger), of Masonic Nursing Home and Susan (McDonald) Landers, husband, Jon, of Whitesboro, NY. Grandma is survived by her granddaughter and grandsons, Debbie (Monroe) St. Clair, husband, Kevin, Donald Monroe, wife, Lesa (Bailey) and Douglas Monroe, who are all from the Seattle, WA area, Jason Powers, wife, Holly (Joslin), of CT, Justin Powers and wife, Christine (Amato), of VA, James Landers, of Utica, Daniel Landers and significant other, Guedna Desir, of Brewerton, NY, Heather Landers, of SC, Jon Landers, Jr., of Sauquoit and Brian (BJ) Bolger, of Rome, NY. Great Grandma Amy is survived by her adored great-granddaughters and great-grandsons, Kyle Monroe, Madison Monroe, of the Seattle, WA area, Adelene Landers, of Utica, NY, Ellie, Maia and John, of CT and Avery, Owen and Mia, of VA. She loved their visits and looking at all their Facebook photos and videos.
Amelia was preceded in death by her two sons, John (1915) and James (2020).
Per her wishes, Amelia will be cremated. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 25th (Johnny's birthday), 12:00 noon, at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, 40 Main St., Whitesboro, NY, alongside her son, James McDonald, who passed away six days prior.
The family would like to thank the Hospice Ladies for their gentle, kind and respectful treatment of their mother and the family during this difficult time. Bless you all.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020