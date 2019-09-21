|
|
Amelia S. Zogby 1929 - 2019
UTICA - Amelia S. Zogby, 90, of Utica, passed away early Friday morning, September 20, 2019, at Oneida Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, where she had been a resident since October 8, 2014.
She was born on September 5, 1929, in Utica, the daughter of Toufik and Madeline Harb Salamey. Amelia was a graduate of Proctor High School, Class of 1947.
On November 3, 1947, Amelia was united in marriage to Mahmoud Zogby in Utica. Mr. Zogby passed away on January 19, 1999.
Amelia was the co-owner and operator of Zogby and Zogby Grocery Store, formerly located at 915 Shaw St., Utica, for many years, retiring in 1964.
She was a member of St. Louis Gonzaga Maronite Church in Utica. She was a former member of St. Mary's Guild and their church choir.
Surviving are one son, Brahim M. Zogby (Kim Stoffle), of Oneida; two granddaughters, Katherine Hall and Elizabeth Zogby, both of Syracuse; four great-grandchildren, Ava, Kaylan, Ella and Isla; one sister, Mary Felice, of Rome; and several nieces and nephews. Amelia was predeceased by a brother, Naif Salamey; a sister, Dolores (Sam) Sparacine; a sister-in-law, Joan Vetter; and a brother-in-law, Anthony Felice.
Amelia's family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of the Oneida Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing for the kindness, compassion and attentive care shown to her.
Her Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at Noon at St. Louis Gonzaga Maronite Church, 520 Rutger St., Utica, where the Rev. Amedo Guida will officiate. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Utica. Family and friends are invited and may call prior to her Funeral Mass from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (noon) on Monday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made in Amelia's memory to St. Louis Gonzaga Maronite Church, 520 Rutger St., Utica, NY, 13501.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida, NY, 13421.
You may send a message of condolence at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019