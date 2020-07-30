Amy Jean M. Snow 1965 - 2020
CANASTOTA - Amy Jean M. Snow, 54, of Canastota and formerly of Whitesboro, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Schenectady, in October of 1965, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Virginia (Hunter) Mitchell. Amy was educated at Whitesboro High School, Russell Sage College and SUNY Cortland. Amy was united in marriage to Dr. Randolph Snow on July 16, 1988 at the First United Methodist Church, New Hartford, NY. Amy worked as a Special Education Teacher for the Utica City Schools for over 30 years.
Surviving is her loving husband, Dr. Randolph Snow; and their children, Dr. David Snow (Gabriela Liberatore), Alexandria Snow (Bradley Stafford), Zachary Snow (Madison Cook) and Cassandra Snow.
Amy's pride in life were her children and she was happiest when ensuring they were able to receive every opportunity, big or small, to grant them success, happiness and joy in all aspects of life. In addition to spending time with family, Amy enjoyed cross-stitching, reading and skiing. She also loved regular trips to Cape Cod, Hilton Head and Lake George.
The family would like to thank Kim Boissen for her love and kindness and extend their heartfelt appreciation to Sherri Guarniero and MaryJo Bailey for their compassion during this time.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on the family from 1 - 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 1. Per guidelines laid out by both the National Funeral Directors Association and the CDC, face masks must be worn and social distancing will be observed. We appreciate your patience when calling to support the family, as guidelines will only allow up to 15 people in as 15 exit. If you are interested in virtually attending the private family service, please reach out to: Thesnowfamily@protonmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Whitesboro, NY.
For online tributes please visit www.dimblebyfh.com
