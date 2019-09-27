|
|
Andre J. Esposito, Ret. Deputy Chief, UFD Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather
NEW HARTFORD - Mr. Andre J. Esposito, age 81, Ret. Deputy Chief, UFD, passed away on Tuesday September 24, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital with his loving family by his side.
Andre was born in Utica on March 11, 1938, a son of the late Samuel and Adeline D'Angelo Esposito and was educated in local schools, attending Conkling Elementary and TR Proctor Class of 1956. He served our country from 1957-1959 in the US Army. On November 23, 1961, he was united in marriage to the former Marilyn Tinelli, a loving and blessed union of 57 years.
Andre began his work career with the Utica Club Brewery. He was appointed to the Utica Fire Dept. in 1962, a job he loved and served our community for 31 years, with pride and dignity, retiring as Deputy Chief in 1993. Andre simultaneously worked at Fire Fighting Equipment Co., continuing his work in the fire prevention field. A hard working, kind and honest man, he was a credit to his vocation and was revered by his colleagues. However, Andre's main focus in life was his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, whose life centered around his family. He was happiest at family gatherings surrounded by his family. His memory will forever remain in their hearts. Andre was always the life of the party and enjoyed life to the fullest.
He was a member of the Utica Police and Fire Retiree's Assoc., Pisano Club, Engine 11, the Proctor Boy's 50's Club and the Knights of St. John Commandery # 385. Andre was also passionate about cooking and would start preparing days ahead of time for his Christmas Eve feast. He enjoyed working for many years at the Mt. Carmel Festival. He was also an avid hockey and baseball fan attending Clinton Comets and Utica Devils games as well as his favorite NY Rangers and NY Yankees.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Marilyn; one daughter, Lynn Esposito, of Utica; two sons and daughters-in-law, Andre C. and Tracy Esposito, of Utica and Mark and Christine Esposito, of Rome; his cherished grandchildren, Talia and Ryan Gallagher, Cristiana DeFazio and Carl Tardugno, Nicole and Mark VanDreason, Elizabeth and Dan Weber, Bella Esposito and Mira Esposito; beloved great-grandchildren, Emma VanDreason, Mia Gallagher and Robert Andre VanDreason, born just hours after Andre's passing; his in-laws, Janet and Mark Tinelli and Diane and Rob Miller; nieces and nephews, Carla Esposito, Tony and Chris Lupino and John and Kara Lupino; and several cousins and dear friends, especially, Mitch Amado, Billy Lynch, John Ligas and Renato Roefaro, Jr. He was predeceased by his brother, Ronald; and his sister, Rosalie Bankert.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, from 1-4 p.m., at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday morning, at 11:00 a.m., in Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church. Private entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Andre, may be made to The Leary Firefighter Foundation at www.learyfirefighters.org. Envelopes will also be available.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019