Andrea Irene McFadden 1944 - 2020
UTICA - Andrea Irene (Reed) McFadden, 76, was reunited with her family in Heaven on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, after a brief illness.
She was the loving wife of Edward McFadden. Andrea and Ed were married for over 21 wonderful years. They enjoyed traveling, especially to see their grandchildren in HI and NC.
Andrea (Andi, Lefty) was born April 7, 1944, in Alder Creek, NY, to Fay and Elizabeth Reed.
An early marriage to Thomas R. Nellenback, produced two children who she was very proud of - Keith (Tammy) Nellenback, Charleston, SC and Julie Becker, New Hartford.
Andi was an avid golfer and member of the Shamrock Golf Club. She enjoyed good food and friends with her Lunch Bunch (Linda, Joyce and special cousin, MarySusan) Dinner Club (Sharon, Kathy and Lucille) and the Card Party Group.
She leaves behind two very special great-granddaughters, Jolie Rae and Camryn Elizabeth Havener, Laurinburg, NC; and great-grandson, Nathan Nellenback, Honolulu, HI. Andrea also leaves behind grandchildren, whom she adored, Sarah (Tom) Havener, Laurinburg, NC, Thomas Becker, III, Rochester and Keith (Roselle) Nellenback, Jr., Honolulu, HI. She shared special relationships with niece, Michelle Reed, nephews, Matt (Anna) and MacKenzie Reed, Mark (Sheri) Reed and Shane Reed; and aunt and uncle, Amy and Uncle Bob Elinskas; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Terry McFadden (Colleen (Guardian Angel) and Stacey), John (Becky) McFadden and Tom (Bonnie) McFadden; cousins, Sue (Derrek) and Cara and Jake Spencer; someone that will always have a special place in her heart, Diana DeLuca; and many other family and friends, too numerous to mention. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Arch and Fred Reed; and son-in-law, Thomas Becker.
Thank you to Dr. Christopher Clark, whom Andrea was very appreciative of his exceptional care; and to the nurses at St Elizabeth Hospital, especially nurse Fran and aide, Kelly, for your care and compassion.
Best wife, mom, grama, great-grama (GiGi) and aunt – ever!
The Lord truly called home an angel and she will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Friends are invited to call on the family at Dimbleby Funeral Home, Inc., Whitesboro, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 4 - 7 p.m., with funeral services immediately following.
In her memory, contributions can be made to American Cancer Society
, 110 Lomond Ct, Utica, NY 13502.