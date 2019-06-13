|
|
Andrée Leidig 1935 - 2019
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY - Mrs. Andrée (Favreau) Leidig, formerly of Clinton, NY, passed away on May 30, 2019, from pancreatic cancer, surrounded by love and family.
Born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on January 19, 1935, Andrée was the daughter of the late Hector and Yvette (Poirier) Favreau. She was raised in Montreal and educated at École Allion, with her siblings John, Claudette, Marc and Diane (dec.).
As a young women, she thrived in Montreal, working as an Executive Assistant, a model and started her lifelong career as an artist. Andrée met her future husband, Dr. Robert Leidig, while skiing at Whiteface Mountain, they had instant chemistry - she credited her tight blue ski pants. August 25th, 1962, they were married at the Notre-Dame du Sacre-Coeur Church in Montreal, in a dress of her design. They were wed for thirty years until his passing in 1992. They started married life in Ann Arbor, MI. Bob furthered his academic pursuits, Andrée pursued her art. She initiated large art sales on the front lawn of their home, while caring for her young family.
In the 1970's, they moved to Clinton, NY, bringing them closer to both families. Family was at the center of most of their activities, including their annual summer vacations on Cape Cod. Bob served as Vice President for Business Administration at SUNY Polytechnic Institute and Andrée continued her artistic pursuits. This move to CNY allowed them to share much time with brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Lucille Leidig, whether it was a Friday fish fry, a x-country ski or a Manhattan on a sunset boat ride.
In the 1980's, she served as Assistant Director for the Kirkland Arts Center - her favorite memory, preparing brunch for the late Vincent Price. She later opened Interiors by Andrée on the village square. She was recruited by friends and family to decorate weddings and special occasions like the annual Festival of Trees. Throughout her life, she produced vibrant paintings that will continue to bring joy to many for years to come. Andrée filled her home with art, culture and amazing food. She loved to cook and the house always smelled wonderful. She became a citizen of the US, but was very much a French Canadian until her death. She always had a smile and loved to laugh. Cocktail hour was sacred, celebrated with a glass of white wine. She was an avid reader, loved to ski and golf and had a passion for travel. The constant jingling of her bracelets and necklaces will be missed. She had an effortless flair for the unconventional and hint of rebelliousness.
She is succeeded by her children, Marc and Jennifer Leidig and Derek Leidig, of Saratoga Springs, Michèle Leidig, of Santa Fe; her two grandchildren, Katya and Sophie Leidig; her siblings; numerous nieces and nephews on both sides of the border; countless friends; and her beloved feline companion, Shadow … all who will miss her Joie de Vivre.
There will be a Life Celebration for all who knew her on August 11, 11 AM - 2 PM at the Skenandoa Club in Clinton, NY.
Her family would like to thank Community Hospice, Mary's Haven's and her wonderful neighbors, friends and family, near and far.
The family requests that any donations be made in her name to Mary's Haven, 35 New Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. https://www.lastingmemories.com/memorial/andree-favreau-leidig
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 13 to June 14, 2019