Andrew C. Burns 1956 - 2020
Thank You, Andy Burns!
CHAPEL HILL, NC - Andrew Conover Burns, Sr. (Andy) passed peacefully at home on Friday, October 30th , 2020, surrounded by his family. Andy accomplished in 64 years what should have taken 164!
He brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown of Clinton, NY. He was presented with Hamilton College's Jeff Little '71 Volunteer of the Year Award. He was an avid golfer, he played pool like a shark and rarely met his match in ping-pong. The Grateful Dead, through Jerry Garcia's melodies, provided his life's soundtrack, the "Eyes of His World." He often said that making people laugh was the nicest thing you could do for them. His spontaneous wit brought laughter to all. He could instantly connect with people from all walks of life. He dearly loved his family.
Andy was born on June 26, 1956, to Nicholas Kennedy and Claire Conover Burns in Clinton, NY, where seven generations of the Burns family have lived since 1850. In 1978, he became a third-generation graduate of Hamilton College. In New York City, he began a life-long career in finance and met Julia Wilkerson, the love of his life, as she struggled to unlock her apartment door. They were married in Lumberton, NC, on November 1st, 1981 and spent 39 wonderful years together. They shared their life with their three children, Andrew Conover (Jr.), Owen Lewis and Wilton Gray Burns.
Andy had an incredible sense of community. He was a "townie" who went to Hamilton. He knew how lucky Hamilton College and Clinton were to have each other and, when he moved back to Clinton in 1992, he dedicated himself to strengthening their bond. Andy was instrumental in establishing Hamilton's Town-Gown Fund which facilitates support from the college to the community. In 2018, he organized the Thank You, Albert Prettyman weekend celebrating Clinton's 100 years of hockey. Building upon the Prettyman success, Clinton won the NHL's Kraft Hockeyville USA competition. The championship thrust Clinton into the national spotlight, bringing an NHL game and the Stanley Cup to town. Many changed the tagline to "Thank You, Andy Burns." The Clinton community has honored Andy by hanging two commemorative hockey jerseys and a plaque in the Clinton Arena. Hamilton College has established a scholarship fund in his honor. In 2007, Andy founded Hamilton Point Investment Advisors with his business partner, a cousin of Julia's, Richard Woods. Andy loved analyzing companies and markets. His renowned newsletters described complicated financial issues in a simple, humorous manner. Above all, Andy cherished the personal relationships he built with his clients, employees and partners. He loved Hamilton Point and poured his energy into the company until the end.
Andy is survived by his wife, Julia; his children, Andrew, Owen and Wilton; his siblings, Nicholas (Suzanne), David (Lisa), Jane (Deborah), Carrie Evans (Chris) and William (Elizabeth); and fourteen nieces and nephews. They are all saddened by the loss of Andy which came too early, but are incredibly proud of everything their husband, father, brother and uncle accomplished. Thank You, Andy Burns.
Memorial gifts in Andy's honor may be made to Hamilton College to either the Andrew C. Burns '78 Scholarship Fund or The Town-Gown Fund and sent to the attention of Lori Dennison, Hamilton College, 198 College Hill Rd., Clinton, NY 13323. Memorial gifts may also be made in his honor to the Durham Nativity School and sent to the attention of Kim Suarez, Durham Nativity School, 1004 N. Mangum Street, Durham, NC 27701.
