J Donald Smith Funeral Home Inc
3022 Oneida St
Sauquoit, NY 13456
(315) 737-7327
Andrew Gray

Andrew Gray Obituary
Andrew Gray 1964 - 2019
UTICA - Andrew Gray, 55, passed away unexpectedly on July 12, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
He was a line cook at several restaurants in the area and also worked at Oneida Limited for a period of time.
He leaves his wife, Melinda, of Vernon; his three children, Drew Lubek, of Rome, Cassie Lubek, of Vernon and Evan Gray, of Oneida; his aunt, Ernestine Gray, of Marcy; four grandchildren; and several cousins.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family under the direction of the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St. Sauquoit. Burial will be in Norwich Corners Cemetery.
"Sleep in peace, "Ghandi.. God bless you."
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 13 to July 14, 2019
