Andrew Hogan Maxam 1997 - 2020
CLINTON - Andrew Hogan Maxam, 22, also known as "Andy" or "Maxi", passed away, February 22, 2020, from injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident on January 14, 2020.
He was born, August 11, 1997, to Doug and Patti Maxam. He graduated from Clinton Central School in 2016. Andy went to Southeast Lineman Training Center, Trenton, Georgia, to become a Lineman, graduating in December of 2016. Upon graduating, he came home to be with family as his grandfather was ill.
Anybody who knew Andy, knew he was his own person. Andy loved his family and friends and worked hard at everything he did. He enjoyed his toys, cars, motorcycles and jet skis. Andy has worked hard since he was about 12 to save money and take care of himself. He received his Class A License at 19 while in Georgia and on his 21st birthday went to NYS DMV to get his license updated. He made sure he had enough money to pay his own way and took much pride in that. Andy has worked full-time since he graduated. He always had a job doing whatever it takes. He was currently employed with the Village of Clinton, Jury Lawn Care and helped his aunt and uncle at Pryor TEC Services when needed.
Andy leaves behind his parents, Doug and Patti; his brother, Tommy; his dog, Ollie; and his grandmother, Janice Hogan. He also has many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family, Michael Hogan, Rich and Bonnie Maxam, Ed and Julie Maxam, Steve and Ginny Maxam, Ryan Hogan, Tricia Hogan, Theresa Karrat, Cassie, Brad and Bradley Aldrich, Eddie, Nicole and Nathan Maxam, Richie Maxam, Steve, Molly and Eden Maxam, Roger Maxam, Jenny Maxam, Tess Maxam, Breana Karrat and fiance, Troy, Grace Hogan, Patrick Hogan, Jonathon Hogan, Tyler Dell, also Roy, Megan, Lissa and Aiden Gagnon. Andy also leaves behind some very special friends, LeeAnn Chesebro, Marcus Burkle, Joan Allaire and Nick Kowalczyk. A lot of people have looked out for Andy over the years, especially Coach Jury and Coach Cal, who meant the world to Andy. Andy was predeceased by his grandparents, Richard and Patricia Hogan and Richard and Nancy Maxam.
As a family, we cannot express how grateful we are for all the people, strangers, family and friends, who have been a constant in our lives since the accident.
The strangers who stopped and helped at the scene, Mercy Flight, New Hartford Police and Fire and Edwards Ambulance. Also all the staff at Upstate Medical Hospital, especially Unit 9F, who not only took care of Andy, but his family too.
All are invited to call from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, 35 College St., Clinton. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 at the funeral home.
Please consider donations in Andy's memory to Upstate Medical Foundation, Attn: Fr. Walter Cannan Fund – a fund to help patients' families (envelopes will be available) - or a .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020