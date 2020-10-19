Andrew John Petronio 1935 - 2020
NEWARK VALLEY - Andrew John Petronio, 85, formerly of Clinton, passed away on October 16, 2020.
He is survived by his daughters, Cindy (Dave) Griffith, Claire (Jim) Juliano and Mary (Dan) Collins; brother, Robert (Rosann) Petronio; sister, Civita (Jerry) Schilling; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife, Claire; and his son, Andy, Jr. (Kathleen) Petronio.
John was born in Utica, NY, on June 24, 1935, to Vincent and Mary (DeVito) Petronio. Despite growing up in a large Italian family, he was never a fan of Italian food. He lived most of his life in Clinton and graduated from Clinton Central High School, Class of 1954. Following his graduation, he served his country in the United States Army. Over the years, John had held a variety of positions including working at two gas stations in Clinton, NY, General Electric as a material handler and the Jewish Community Center, Utica, as a maintenance man for over 22 years.
In his free time, John loved watching WWE wrestling and all of the old shows on TV. He was an avid fisherman and especially enjoyed fly fishing on the Black River. He used his skills working on and fixing cars to help many others over the years.
He was very devoted to the Cassville Baptist Church and was active in various ministries.
John's friends and family are invited to the MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, for a period of visitation on Saturday, October 24th from 1 to 3 o'clock, at which time a Celebration of his Life will be held.
Memories and condolences may be written in his guestbook at macphersonfh.com
