Andrew S. Kowalczyk, Jr. 1935 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Andrew S. Kowalczyk, Jr. passed away on Friday November 27, 2020 peacefully at home with family.
Andy was born in Utica, NY on September 27, 1935, the son of Andrew S. Kowalczyk, Sr. and Martha (Zabry) Kowalczyk. He was a graduate of Utica Catholic Academy, Syracuse University and Albany Law School.
His career as a prominent business attorney in Upstate NY spanned decades. He represented a diverse client base including small, large and multi-national corporations, whether closely held or publicly traded. He was particularly fond of his decades long relationship with NBT Bank, including his service on the Board of Directors. He merged his business with his friendships at times creating unique lifelong relationships, to include Albert Mazloom, for example, and dating back to the success and fun they enjoyed with such partners as Terry Tolles, George Cogar and Chuck Kaplan.
Andy was a devout Catholic and a Knight of Columbus. He and his wife, Shirley, were known to scout out a Church for Sunday Mass in some of the most challenging and unique places as they traveled the world together. He played a prominent role as an advisor within various parishes, as well as counsel to the Catholic Church. He also served his community in a variety of charitable ways, too numerous to detail. This included several not-for-profit boards, such as St. Luke's Hospital.
From his early 20s on Andy could only be found on Wednesday afternoons at a different golf course somewhere in Upstate NY. His original foursome included his brother, Joe, Basil McHarris and Tony Pinto. This weekly outing continued for over 50 years with countless others who had the privilege of a guest spot with the crew. His passion for golf included his membership at the Yahnundasis Golf Club, as well as The Innisbrook Golf Club and Resort in Florida, enjoying the links primarily with Shirley.
Andy is survived by his caring wife of over 64 years, Shirley Ellen (Dumas) Kowalczyk. Their love affair left seven children to survive him; Andrew S. (Marilyn) Kowalczyk, III, Laurie A. (Thomas) Baldwin, Gwenn K. Saltzman, Mary Beth Hanss, Bradley (Nancy) Kowalczyk, Patrick (Michelle) Kowalczyk and Christopher (Jacquie) Kowalczyk. Grandchildren; Andra (Mike) DeTora, Alicca (Jay) Willmes, Annalyse Kowalczyk, Abigail Kowalczyk, Thomas J. (Meghan) Baldwin, III, Sarah (Christian) Schmied, Julia Baldwin, Benjamin M. Saltzman, Celia Larissa Hanss, Ian Andrew Hanss, Emily M. Kowalczyk, Bradley M. Kowalczyk, Jr., Claire L. Kowalczyk, Kenneth Andrew Kowalczyk, Melanie Kowalczyk, Therese Kowalczyk, Stephen Kowalczyk, Allison Kowalczyk, Sydney Kowalczyk, Bailey Kowalczyk and Riley Kowalczyk. Great grandchildren; Ava DeTora, Jay Willmes, Jr., Thomas J. Baldwin, IV, Everett Baldwin and George Schmied. Step-grandchildren; Benjamin, Owen and William Trela.
Andy is also survived by his best friend and brother, Joseph M. (Cynthia) Kowalczyk, and Joe's children, Joseph M. Kowalczyk, Jr. and Kristen (Mark) Bailey. He is also survived by his in-laws, Gary (Jane) Dumas, Donald Dumas, Thomas (Martha) Dumas, Sister Anne Dumas, Marie (Larry) Salibra, Connie (Jeff) Gerow, Mary (Mark) George and Pauline (Dick) Penoyer. He was predeceased by his grandson Christopher Kowalczyk, Jr., nephew Mark Kowalczyk and sister-in-law Kathy Dumas.
The family would like to acknowledge their sincere appreciation for the compassion and care provided by Laine Berardino and her staff from Oxford Home Health Care, to include Beata, Beatriz, Debbie, Kim, Kristina, Michael, Tracy and Vera.
Memorial donations may be made to The Baldwin Nursing Program at Siena College, or the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI) of Utica in Andy's memory.
On account of the present Covid pandemic, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held as appropriate at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Kowalczyk Funeral Home, under the direction of Joseph M. Kowalczyk, 470 French Rd., Utica, NY.
