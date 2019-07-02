|
Andrew T. Spellicy 1927 - 2019
STITTVILLE, NY - Andrew T. Spellicy, age 92, of Stittville, passed away on the evening of June 30th, 2019, at home with his wife and family at his side.
He was born in Rome, NY, on March 6, 1927, a son of Theodore and Mary Ann Smith Spellicy. Andy grew up in West Rome and graduated from St. Aloysius Academy. He enlisted in the US Navy and proudly served aboard the USS Diamond Head. He later attended Utica College and John Carroll University earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1950. He began his career at Rome State School (Rome Developmental Center) as a social worker, where he improved the lives of many and met great friends. Andy retired in 1985 after 35 years and went on to work at Trinkaus Manor and Fisher Auto Parts.
In 1951, Andy married RoseMary O'Mahaney and they had six children together, Patricia O'Hara, Clark Mills, Michael (Mary Rose), Rome, Sean (Iris) and Timothy (Paz), Hawaii, Brian and Kathleen (James) French, Florida. In 1978, Andy married Maryellen Burkle increasing his family with her children, Gary Burkle, J. Douglas Burkle and Kristin Burkle. His family now includes ten grandchildren, Deborah (Tim), Tina (Luis), Timothy, Megan, Matthew (Christine), MacKenzie, James, Amber, Ashley and Marcus Andrew; five great-grandchildren, Robert, Liam, Nicholas, Caitlin and Lucille.
Andrew was a gentleman of "the old school", always keeping manners and respect alive. He exemplified the "good Samaritan", never refusing to help anyone. He was a charter member of the Rome State School Federal Credit Union, served on the Stokes School Board, chaired the Zoning Board of Appeals for the town of Lee and was an active participant in getting municipal water in the town of Floyd. Andy was a lifetime member of the Upton Post VFW in Stittville, he was a constant site at Rome Catholic sporting events, as he quietly supported his grandchildren in every game, at every sport, they played. He frequently made his way to Clinton school to watch his grandson play sports there as well. Andy very much enjoyed being a member of "The ROMEO" club with John, Bob, Deny and Lloyd.
Andrew was predeceased by his son, T. Brian Spellicy (1978); brother and sister-in-law, James and Dorothy Spellicy (2007); son-in-law, Doug O'Hara (2007); stepson, Douglas Burkle (2010); his only sister, Sister Mary Spellicy, AHN (2016); sister-in-law, Betty Spellicy (2016); brother, Ted Spellicy (2018); and too many others to mention, including some of his dearest friends. Left to celebrate his life is his wife, Maryellen; their seven children; the extended family of in-laws, the Juckett families,Utica and England, the Schuderer family, Marcy, the Blades family, Florida and the Bentley's, Indiana.
Relatives and friends may call at Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut Street on Friday from 4 to 7 PM.
A Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated by Rev. Vincent Long, will be held on Saturday at St. Leo's Church in Holland Patent, at 10:30 AM. The family will receive guests at the home Andy loved, on Thomas Circle in Stittville, following the Mass.
Gifts in Andrew's memory can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care or St. Leo's Church in Holland Patent.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 2 to July 3, 2019