|
|
Andrzej B. Siembida 1933 - 2019
MARCY - Andrzej B. Siembida, 85, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
He was born on December 24, 1933, in Poland, the son of the late Lukasz and Maria (Skala) Siembida. On June 27, 1959, Andrzej married Apolonia Jaskiewicz. He was employed as a machinist at Utica Boilers for many years.
Andrzej is survived by his loving wife, Apolonia; sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Jeannine Siembida, Murrells Inlet, SC and Jack and Tina Siembida, Watertown, NY; four grandchildren; and sister, Zofia Przywara.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, to be celebrated on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The family will receive guests at the conclusion of Mass. Entombment will be in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances, in Andrzej's name, may be made to the Oneida County Office for the Aging. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
The Siembida family extends their gratitude to Dr. Jorge Ferreiro for the care and compassion shown to Andrzej.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019