Angela A. (Garfola) Bernholz 1951 - 2020
DEERFIELD - Mrs. Angela A. (Garfola) Bernholz, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in the comfort of her home with her loving family by her side, after a valiant battle with ovarian cancer.
Born in Utica on March 12, 1951, Angela was the daughter of the late Samuel W. and Philomena C. "Phil" (Papa) Garfola. Raised and educated locally, she was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1968. She furthered her studies at the Utica School of Commerce receiving a degree in Accounting. On May 12, 1989 she married David J. Bernholz with whom she shared 30 years in a happy, loving union.
At one time, Angela was employed by Chicago Market as a bookkeeper and later worked at the Rich Plan Company as an accountant. More recently, she held a position with Turning Stone Casino as a Senior Accountant for 24 years until her retirement due to illness. A loving matriarch, Angela was a faithful Catholic and the foundation of her family. She adored her loved ones and was always available to extend her advice and experience. She was a stylish woman in appearance and apparel, and enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially to the Bahamas, Las Vegas, Hawaii, and visiting family in Florida every year. She looked forward to her monthly gatherings with her "Cousins Club". An avid Yankees fan, she was a devotee of Derek Jeter. Angela was a communicant of St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church.
Angela is survived by her husband, David; daughter and son-in- law, Allisen A. and Gerald Learnard; son and partner, Daemon Garafallo and Humberto Fortuna; and the cherished memory of her infant daughter, Kristi Majka. She also leaves her twin brother, Samuel A. "Sam" Garfola; nieces and nephews, Valerie and Chris Reese, Melissa and Tim Gosser, Kristin and Andrew Hare, Jake Chitty, Patrick Amarasinghe, Kaitlyn Amarasinghe; great-nieces; great-nephews; cousins, especially acknowledging Annette Moore, and Lucille Duniec who were loved as sisters, Theresa Hoffman, and Angelo Papa; brother- in-law, Robert A. Schmitter; mother-in-law, Florence Bernholz; in-laws, Karen and Steve Chitty, and Lynn and Romesh Amarasinghe; and her dear friend, Pamela Majka who she loved like a daughter, and her longtime friends from Chicago Market, Rich Plan, and Turning Stone.
She was predeceased by her sister, Theresa A. (Garfola) Schmitter.
The family extends their gratitude to Dr. Mary Cunningham for her professionalism, care, and sincerity; the nurses at 4/South Oncology at Crouse Hospital; and the staff of Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., especially Beverly, for going above and beyond in their duties in caring for Angela with love and compassion.
The family will honor and commemorate Angela's life at a private gathering. A celebration of her life will be scheduled in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Ovarian Cancer Institute at 960 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite 130, Atlanta, Georgia 30342 or online at https://ovariancancerinstitute.org/donations/.
Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family. "We want to know each step you take that we may walk the same, for someday down that lonely road you'll hear us call your name."
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020