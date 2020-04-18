|
Angela A. Hare 1948 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Angela A. Hare, 71, of lifelong resident of Utica, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Oneida Health Extended Care Facility, Oneida, with her loving family by her side, following a brief illness.
She was born August 5, 1948, in Utica, the daughter of the late Sam and Carmella DeBernardis Noti and was a graduate of Proctor High School, Utica. Angela was united in married with Leon C. Hare in Utica. The couple have been lifelong residents of East Utica and she was proud they were able to raise their family in their close-knit community for generations. She worked many years for UCP, Utica.
Angela was a member of Life Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church, Whitesboro. In her free time, she enjoyed bowling and doing word puzzles. Her brightest love of all was her family, being able to enjoy Sunday mornings with the aunts, cousins and friends for coffee. Her truly dearest moments was visiting and being with her mother. Kathi says, "kiss mom and dad."
She is survived by her husband, Leon; her children, Leon C. Hare, Jr., Adam T. Hare, Carmella R. Hare and Joseph J. Hare, all of Utica; her grandchildren, Danielle, Brenna, Amanda, Alexis, Gabrielle and Darnell Hare, Kylah Dingle, Michael Titus and Samantha Polidori; her siblings, John and Eileen Noti, Sal and Karen Noti and Kathi and Randy Wheatley; several nieces, nephews and cousin; and her special friend, Rachel Dealing.
Angela's memorial service will be held when all of her family and friends can be together to celebrate her life at Life Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church, Whitesboro at a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, Angela's family has requested, donations in her memory may be offered to St. Jude's Children Hospital by visiting online.
Angela and her family's care have been placed in the trust of Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5, between Little Falls and St. Johnsville. 315-508-5131.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020