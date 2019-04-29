Home

Angela (Angie) Bonfiglio

Angela (Angie) Bonfiglio Obituary
Angela (Angie) Bonfiglio 1928 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Angela (Angie) Bonfiglio, 90, of New Hartford, passed away, April 27, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the daughter of Giovanna Amutulli and Alfonso Manfredonia. Angie was born in Manhattan and educated there and in Potsdam, NY. She married Thomas Bonfiglio on January 31, 1948 at St. Ann's Church in NYC. The couple spent most of their married life in Elmont, NY, where they raised their three children.
Angie worked in retail early on and then was a stay-at-home-mom/housewife.
She was an outstanding cook. She enjoyed reading, movies, a trip to the casino and spending time with family.
She is survived by her loving husband, Tom; her son, James; daughter, Donna (Carolyn); daughter-in-law, Grace; grandchildren, Tommy, Michael (Claudia), Suzanne; and great-grandchildren, Mia and Ruth. She was predeceased by her son, Thomas; her siblings, Frank (Jessie), James (Jean), Monica (Prospero); and her parents.
The family would like to thank the entire Hospice, Live [email protected] (Morganne, Jo and Katherine), Rose, Edna and Lily Stoltsfus, as well as the loving staff at Sunset Wood.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11:30 AM at St. Thomas Church, New Hartford. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to .
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are in care of Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
