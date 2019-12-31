|
Mrs. Angela (D'Acunto) Capraro 1926 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Angela (D'Acunto) Capraro, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019.
Angela was born in Utica, on April 8, 1926, daughter of the late Benedict and Mamie (DeFilippis) D'Acunto. She was educated in local schools and a graduate of TR Proctor High School. On June 5, 1948, Angela was joined in marriage to Patrick T. Capraro. Pat and Angela shared over 65 loving years of marriage. He passed away on October 31, 2013. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church, where she was involved in many church activities over the years.
Angela's life revolved around family. She was a loving, daughter, mother, grandmother and sister, who lovingly cared for everyone. She will be missed by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Joyce and Joseph Faughnan, of MN and Janice and Anthony Felitto, of Utica; two sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis and Carol Capraro, of VA and David and Deborah Capraro, of TX; grandchildren, Eric and Denise Jameson, Scott and Caroline Suttle, Larry and Abby Felitto, Jon and Darlene Capraro, Anthony Felitto, Lindsey and Giles Smith, Alan Capraro and Katherine Capraro; great-grandchildren, Kelyn, Quinn, Salvatore, Anthony, Jackson, Sera and Allie; one sister, Eleanor Pape, of FL; and a sister-in-law, Ida Capraro, of SC; also many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Frances Poccia.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish with private interment in Calvary Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may call on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., at Mohawk St., Utica.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to the Erie Unit of the Masonic Care Community for the care and compassion shown to their mom during her stay.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020