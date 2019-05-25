|
Angela (Talarico) DeCarolis 1930 - 2019
Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother
UTICA - Mrs. Angela (Talarico) DeCarolis, age 88, of Utica, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Masonic Care Community, with her beloved family by her side.
She was born on August 11, 1930, in Nicastro, Italy, a daughter of the late Giuseppe and Antonia Costanzo Talarico. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1949 with her family and resided in Utica.
On June 18, 1955, she was united in marriage to Martin DeCarolis in Mt. Carmel Church, a loving and blessed union of 63 years. Angela was an exceptional seamstress by trade. She was known for her high quality tailoring and crafting of garments and was revered by her many patrons throughout the years, many who became life-long friends. Angela was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother whose life centered around her family. She was happiest when cooking and baking Italian delicacies to be enjoyed by all. Her memory will forever live in their hearts.
Surviving are her beloved husband, Martin; her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Kevin Murphy, of New Hartford; her son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Elizabeth DeCarolis, of Old Forge; cherished grandchildren, Anthony and Lori Fabbio and Daniel Fabbio and his fiancee, Clare Goldrick; and beloved great-grandchildren, Aiden, Kaelyn and Addison Fabbio. She also leaves nieces, nephews and several cousins with special mention of the Scarfo family. She was predeceased by her infant granddaughter, Alyssa Marie Fabbio, who was always close to her heart; her sister, Maria Talarico; brothers, Angelo and Antonio Talarico; and in-laws, John DeCarolis and Nina Bitetti.
There are no public visiting hours.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 12:00 noon in St. Anthony/St. Agnes Church. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of mass in church. The family extends a special Thank You to the staff of the Queens Household at the Masonic Care Community for their constant love and care provided to Angela and her family.
