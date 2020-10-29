Angela E. Novak 1923 - 2020
CLINTON, NY - Angela E. (Cataldi) Capponi Novak, age 97, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care, New Hartford, after a brief illness.
Angela was born in Rome, NY, on May 14, 1923, to the late Constantino and Rose (Vescio) Cataldi. She was raised and educated in Rome, graduating from St. Aloysius Academy. During this time, she was devoted to her family, friends and business, The Jewel Box, which she helped establish along with her first husband, Peter Capponi, prior to his passing.
Angela is survived by her husband, Emil J. Novak, of Clinton; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Peter J. and Gertrude Capponi, of Charlotte, NC and Paul C. and Patricia Capponi, of Miami Gardens, FL. Her memories will be cherished by her granddaughters, Cara Capponi Amo and her husband, Louis Amo, Alison Capponi Smith and her husband, MacAdam Smith and Laura Cintron. She also leaves her adored great-grandchildren, Trey, Avery, and Gracelyn Amo, Brennan, Isla, and Everly Smith and Sicily Cintron; a special sister, Kathleen Gerace and her husband, John Gerace, both of Rome; a brother, Charles Cataldi, of FL; and a sister-in-law, Louise Ceravolo, of Rome. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews; and a very special Godchild, Sharon M. Gerace Guiliano, of FL.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Philip Cataldi.
Visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon, from 2:00 - 4:00 at the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main Street, New York Mills, NY. Mrs. Novak's funeral will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. At both the visitation and the funeral, social distancing, registration for contact tracing and a mask covering your nose and mouth will be required. Interment will take place in St. John's Cemetery, Rome, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of floral offerings please consider memorial contributions to Sacred Heart of Jesus - Holy Cross PNCC, 206 Main Street, New York Mills, NY. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
