Angela "Jenny" Frisillo 1927 - 2020
UTICA, NY - Angela (Butera) Frisillo, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in the Pines at Utica.
She was born in Utica, on March 26, 1927, the daughter of the late Frank and Rose (Tomaino) Butera. The family was raised on Catherine St. and she was educated at Mt. Carmel Schools and T.R. Proctor High School.
On August 21, 1947, Jenny was joined in marriage to Alfred E. Frisillo. Al and Jenny enjoyed over 64 loving years of marriage. Her beloved Al passed away on October 10, 2011. For many years, Jenny was employed in various department and clothing stores, most notably Albert's Hosiery. In their younger years, Jenny and Al enjoyed traveling around visiting family, she particularly enjoyed her times spent with the "Cousins Club".
She is survived by her two sons and one daughter-in-law, Frank and Julie (Frank) Frisillo, of Utica and Joseph Cichello, of CA; grandchildren, James and Kayla Cichello, Jennifer Cichello, all of CA and Giacinta Rose Frisillo, of Scotland; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, especially acknowledging her nieces and a nephew, Diane Lacey, Ann Theresa and Donald Derrico; and her lifelong friend, Theresa Pitrel. She was predeceased by two brothers, Salvatore and Angelo Butera; and two sisters, Carol D'Amelio Rubino and Antoinette Butera.
Relatives and friends may call on Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., corner of Mohawk St., Utica. Her funeral will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. from The Matt Funeral Home and at 11 a.m. from St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish. Private interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to the staff of The Pines at Utica for the loving care and compassion shown to Jenny during her stay there.
Online memorials at MattFuneralHome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020