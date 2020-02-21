|
|
Angela J. Lomazzo 1934 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Angela J. Lomazzo, 85, of Frankfort, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Masonic Care Community with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Brooklyn on June 24, 1934, the daughter of the late John "Puzze" and Marie Gerardi Puzzilla and she attended Frankfort schools. Angela was employed as a Key Punch Operator for Univac, Ilion and Utica Plants for many years. Angela and her mother, Marie, sold Avon throughout Frankfort. She was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church.
Angela is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Joy Lomazzo, of Rome; one brother, Anthony Puzzilla, of La Plata, Maryland; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Jean and Philip Cosentino, of San Jose, CA and Deborah and Kenneth Slade, of Boynton Beach, FL; her beloved grandchildren, Anthony and his wife, Sydney Lomazzo, Sgt. Jessica and her husband, Sgt. Bryan Sheridan, serving with the US Air Force and Christopher Lomazzo and his fiancé, Madalin; great-grandchildren, Meridalyn Lomazzo, Paisley Lomazzo, Connor Sheridan and Quincy Sheridan; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her great-grandson, Leonardo Anthony Lomazzo, on December 20, 2019.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 9:45 AM from the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Avenue, Frankfort and at 10:30 AM in Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by the Rev. Paul Catena, Pastor. Calling hours will be on Monday, February 24 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort.
Angela's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff at the Masonic Home, especially the staff on Monticello. Special thanks to Jasmine, Naomi, Marcia and Amanda.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Angela's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020