|
|
Angela Milana 1930 - 2019
CANASTOTA - Angela Milana, 88, formerly of 114 Lewis Street, Canastota, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Colonial Park Nursing Home, Rome, NY, following a lengthy illness.
She was born on December 28, 1930, in San Pier Niceto, Sicily, the daughter of the late Francesco and Rosaria (Certo) Farina.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Francesco "Frank" and Kara Milana of Oneida; five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Kelsey, Jack, Gio and Angelia Milana; three sisters, Rosaria Farina, Carmela Sano and Anna Farina; one brother, Salvatore Farina, all of San Pier Niceto, Sicily; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins, including Tina D'Amico, Salvatore "Sam" D'Amico and Ann Marie Popple. Angela was predeceased by her husband, Giovanni Milana, who passed away on February 14, 2013. She was also predeceased by a sister-in-law, Tana D'Amico; and a brother-in-law, Santo Sano.
Angela's family would like to thank the staff at Colonial Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for the care she received.
Calling hours will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at St. Agatha's Church, 329 N. Peterboro Street, Canastota. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. with The Rev. Stephen P. Wirkes, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in St. Agatha's Cemetery, Canastota. The family will greet friends in the Church Parish Center at a luncheon following the Mass.
Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota.
In her memory, contributions may be made to St. Agatha's Church, 329 N. Peterboro Street, Canastota, NY 13032, with envelopes available at the church.
Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019